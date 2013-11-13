FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Feb. 12, 2014 at a 0.073 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.055 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Nov. 6.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due May 14, 2014 at a 0.105 percent rate, also up from the 0.095 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.982 with a money market yield of 0.073 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.947 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 13-14.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.