Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Feb. 12, 2014 at a 0.073 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.055 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Nov. 6.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due May 14, 2014 at a 0.105 percent rate, also up from the 0.095 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.982 with a money market yield of 0.073 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.947 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 13-14.