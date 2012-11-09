FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Wednesday
November 9, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $3.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Friday it plans to sell $3 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale includes $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 15, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).

Settlement is Nov. 14-15.

