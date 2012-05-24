FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae narrows CEO search to two -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae narrows CEO search to two -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae could soon offer its top job to Timothy Mayopoulos, the government-controlled mortgage firm’s general counsel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has also identified mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc’s CEO, S.A. Ibrahim, as an alternate choice if Mayopoulos does not take the helm, the Journal said, citing the sources.

A Fannie Mae representative was not available for comment outside regular business hours.

Mayopoulos joined the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2009 as general counsel and has also been its chief administrative officer since 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.