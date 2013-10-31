FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sues nine banks over Libor
October 31, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sues nine banks over Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae on Thursday sued nine banks alleging manipulation of interest rates.

The mortgage finance company filed its lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Smaller rival Freddie Mac filed a similar lawsuit in March against more than a dozen banks.

“Fannie Mae filed this action to recover losses it suffered as a result of the defendants’ manipulation of Libor,” a spokesman said. “We have a responsibility to be good stewards of our resources.”

The bank defendants in the Fannie Mae lawsuit include Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc , Credit Suisse Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG , JPMorgan Chase & Co, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS AG.

