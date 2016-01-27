FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaii attorney general says daily fantasy sports contests are illegal
January 27, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Hawaii attorney general says daily fantasy sports contests are illegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hawaii’s attorney general issued a formal advisory opinion on Wednesday that said daily fantasy sports contests, such as those run by FanDuel and DraftKings, constitute illegal gambling under existing state laws.

“Gambling generally occurs under Hawaii law when a person stakes or risks something of value upon a game of chance or upon any future contingent event not under the person’s control,” Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said. “The technology may have changed, but the vice has not.”

The fast-growing, multibillion-dollar fantasy sports industry dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel has drawn increased attention from state regulators over the past year, with the attorneys general of New York, Illinois, Texas and Nevada challenging their legality. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)

