Fantasy sports firms ask judge to declare games legal in Illinois
December 25, 2015

Fantasy sports firms ask judge to declare games legal in Illinois

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Leading fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel filed court actions on Thursday asking a judge to declare their games legal in Illinois, according to court documents.

The lawsuits follow an opinion issued by the state’s attorney general on Wednesday, declaring that daily fantasy sports constitute illegal gambling. The companies’ suits seek court action to overturn that decision. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

