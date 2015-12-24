FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draftkings to ask Illinois court to rule on legality of fantasy sports
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 24, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Draftkings to ask Illinois court to rule on legality of fantasy sports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Fantasy sports company DraftKings will ask a court to decide the question of whether it can offer daily fantasy sports games in Illinois, the company said late Wednesday.

The company’s statement comes after the Illinois attorney general on Wednesday deemend daily fantasy sports “gambling” under Illinois law.

Draftkings “will continue to abide by all relevant laws and will follow the direction of the courts,” it said. “Pending that resolution the company will preserve the status quo.” (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.