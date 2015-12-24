FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DraftKings to ask Illinois court to rule on legality of fantasy sports
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 24, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

DraftKings to ask Illinois court to rule on legality of fantasy sports

Suzanne Barlyn

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fantasy sports company DraftKings will ask a court to decide whether it can offer daily fantasy sports games in Illinois, after the state’s attorney general declared them illegal gambling.

The attorney general’s ruling is another blow to the two leading daily fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, which are also fighting to permanently continue doing business in New York state.

“In light of the opinion, we expect that both FanDuel and DraftKings will amend their terms of use to include Illinois as an additional state whose residents are not eligible to participate in the contests,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a statement on Wednesday.

DraftKings “will continue to abide by all relevant laws and will follow the direction of the courts,” the company said in a statement later on Wednesday. “Pending that resolution the company will preserve the status quo.”

It is unclear whether FanDuel will also head to court in Illinois. A spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

“Hopefully, the legislature will give back to the people of Illinois the games they love,” Fanduel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.