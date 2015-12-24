DraftKings to ask Illinois court to rule on legality of fantasy sports

(Reuters) - Fantasy sports company DraftKings will ask a court to decide whether it can offer daily fantasy sports games in Illinois, after the state’s attorney general declared them illegal gambling.

The attorney general’s ruling is another blow to the two leading daily fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, which are also fighting to permanently continue doing business in New York state.

“In light of the opinion, we expect that both FanDuel and DraftKings will amend their terms of use to include Illinois as an additional state whose residents are not eligible to participate in the contests,” Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a statement on Wednesday.

DraftKings “will continue to abide by all relevant laws and will follow the direction of the courts,” the company said in a statement later on Wednesday. “Pending that resolution the company will preserve the status quo.”

It is unclear whether FanDuel will also head to court in Illinois. A spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

“Hopefully, the legislature will give back to the people of Illinois the games they love,” Fanduel said in a statement on Wednesday.