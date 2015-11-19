Massachusetts proposes new regulations on daily fantasy sports games

BOSTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Massachusetts would prohibit people under the age of 21 from playing paid fantasy sports games under a proposed set of regulations for the fast-growing, multibillion-dollar industry laid out by state Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday.

The proposals would also prohibit professional athletes, agents and others connected to pro sports from taking part in paid fantasy contests related to their sports and ban promotions of paid fantasy sports on college campuses.

The fantasy sports business, led by DraftKings and FanDuel, has drawn increasing regulatory scrutiny over the past few weeks with state regulatory officials debating whether the paid daily games are gambling. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)