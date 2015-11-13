FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FanDuel stops taking new deposits in New York
November 13, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

FanDuel stops taking new deposits in New York

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Daily fantasy sports site FanDuel said it has stopped taking new deposits in New York after the state’s attorney general declared the games to be illegal gambling.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent daily fantasy sports market leaders FanDuel and DraftKings cease and desist letters earlier this week, demanding that they stop taking money from players in the state.

Both companies filed lawsuits in New York state court earlier on Friday to contest the order. (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by G Crosse)

