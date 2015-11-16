FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DraftKings, FanDuel seek restraining orders to keep operating in NY
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 6:56 PM / in 2 years

DraftKings, FanDuel seek restraining orders to keep operating in NY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel said on Monday they are seeking temporary restraining orders in order to continue operating in New York after the state’s attorney general last week declared the games to be illegal gambling and demanded they stop taking money from New Yorkers.

“This court should not allow the attorney general to destroy a business that has been openly and legally operating in the state for years without due process of law,” DraftKings said in their memorandum of law, filed in a New York state court.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent daily fantasy sports market leaders FanDuel and DraftKings cease and desist letters last Tuesday, demanding that they stop taking money from players in the state. (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.