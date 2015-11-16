DraftKings, FanDuel seek restraining orders to keep operating in NY

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel said on Monday they are seeking temporary restraining orders in order to continue operating in New York after the state’s attorney general last week declared the games to be illegal gambling and demanded they stop taking money from New Yorkers.

“This court should not allow the attorney general to destroy a business that has been openly and legally operating in the state for years without due process of law,” DraftKings said in their memorandum of law, filed in a New York state court.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent daily fantasy sports market leaders FanDuel and DraftKings cease and desist letters last Tuesday, demanding that they stop taking money from players in the state. (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by G Crosse)