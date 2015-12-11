FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY judge shuts down daily fantasy sports in state
December 11, 2015

NY judge shuts down daily fantasy sports in state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday ruled that daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings must cease operating in the state, in what could be a crippling blow to the fast-growing, multibillion-dollar industry.

New York Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez granted an injunction sought by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after hearing arguments last month over whether daily fantasy sports games amounted to illegal games of chance or lawful ones involving skill.

A lawyer for DraftKings said the company would immediately be filing for a stay of the decision and plans to appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by G Crosse)

