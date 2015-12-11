FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. appeals court temporarily suspends shutdown of daily fantasy sports
December 11, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. appeals court temporarily suspends shutdown of daily fantasy sports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A New York State appeals court judge on Friday temporarily suspended an order that would have required daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings to stop operating in the state.

The short-term stay, issued in an emergency appeal filed by the companies on Friday, allows the companies to do business in New York until at least Jan. 4, a DraftKings lawyer said.

Earlier in the day, a trial court judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who argued that the companies’ daily fantasy sports business was an illegal gambling operation. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Writing by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Grant McCool)

