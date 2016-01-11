FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fantasy sports companies win bid for long-term stay of NY injunction
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2016 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Fantasy sports companies win bid for long-term stay of NY injunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - An appeals court has granted a request by leading daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings to keep operating in New York indefinitely while they battle against the state’s attorney general, who wants to shut them down, a lawyer for DraftKings said on Monday.

The move allows the companies to keep operating during an appeal in a civil action initiated by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in November, a potentially extensive process.

A panel of New York State Appeals Court judges on Friday had extended the temporary stay of an injunction granted by a New York state trial court on Dec. 11. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and John McCrank; editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.