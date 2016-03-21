FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FanDuel and DraftKings shut down games in New York
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 21, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

FanDuel and DraftKings shut down games in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Top daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings agreed to stop taking money in New York on Monday, amid a months long fight with the state’s attorney general over whether the games are illegal gambling.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the companies had agreed to immediately stop operating paid contests in the state and that an appeal of an injunction against the two companies would be heard in September.

Schneiderman also said that if daily fantasy sports are legalized in New York this year, the gambling claims against the companies will be dropped. (Reporting by Michael Erman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.