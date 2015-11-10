FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Attorney General tells daily fantasy sports to stop taking bets in state - NYT
November 10, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

NY Attorney General tells daily fantasy sports to stop taking bets in state - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The New York state attorney general on Tuesday ordered DraftKings and FanDuel to stop accepting bets in New York, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of his investigation.

The attorney general said that their fantasy sports games constituted illegal gambling under state law, the newspaper said, citing the people familiar with the matter. (nyti.ms/1QtgBXJ)

The New York state attorney general’s office was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

