Yahoo a target in New York daily fantasy sports probe
November 18, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Yahoo a target in New York daily fantasy sports probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A probe by the New York attorney general into the fast-growing, multibillion dollar daily fantasy sports industry has expanded to include Yahoo Inc, the online media company, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Yahoo, which operates a daily fantasy sports site, was issued a subpoena by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the person said.

A Yahoo spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The widening probe comes as Schneiderman earlier on Tuesday filed for a temporary injunction to shut down daily fantasy sports leaders DraftKings and FanDuel in the state. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)

