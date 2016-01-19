FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas AG says daily fantasy sports operators not legal in state
January 19, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Texas AG says daily fantasy sports operators not legal in state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Paid daily fantasy sports operators cannot operate legally in Texas, the state’s attorney general said in a statement on Tuesday, the latest U.S. state tackling the legality of such online betting.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a statement posted online, said such online operators’ legal claims that they can “operate as an unregulated house” do not “square with existing Texas law,” adding that they are also wrong to claim “an actual-contestant exception.”

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

