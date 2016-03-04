FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas AG says Fanduel to stop paid operations in state on May 2
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Texas AG says Fanduel to stop paid operations in state on May 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday his office had reached a settlement with Fanduel by which the fantasy sports website will cease paid operations in the state on May 2.

Paxton had issued an opinion on Jan. 19 that “paid daily fantasy sports contests” like Fanduel were illegal under Texas law.

Several states have begun to question whether fantasy sports sites like Fanduel are games of chance and illegal under state gambling statutes, while the sites contend they are games of skill. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.