Fanuc to cancel treasury stocks in June after Loeb pressure
May 29, 2015 / 6:23 AM / 2 years ago

Fanuc to cancel treasury stocks in June after Loeb pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp said it would cancel treasury shares worth 14.01 percent of outstanding shares, in line with a decision last month to retire more re-purchased stocks after pressure from activist U.S. investor Daniel Loeb.

Fanuc said on Friday that the move, effective June 10, would lower its holding of treasury stock to 5 percent of outstanding shares from 18.31 percent at end-March.

The company, whose cash-hoarding habits had come under criticism from Loeb and other shareholders, said last month that it was doubling its dividend payout ratio and cancelling treasury stocks. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

