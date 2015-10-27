FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Fanuc's Q2 profit misses view on China factory automation slowdown
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 27, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Fanuc's Q2 profit misses view on China factory automation slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japanese robotics maker Fanuc Corp’s quarterly net profit fell from a year earlier, slightly missing market expectations due to slower demand for factory automation in China.

The company said its net income in the three months through end-September fell to 41 billion yen ($340 million) from 49 billion yen in the year-ago quarter. Markets expected 44 billion yen, according to an average estimate compiled from 19 analysts’ forecasts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“In terms of our FA (factory automation) business, sales to the manufacturing equipment industry were roughly flat domestically and in Europe, but a slowdown in China became apparent,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It increased its half-year dividend to 281.86 yen per share from 144.69 yen in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 120.6900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.