FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Far EasTone to buy China Network Systems for $2.3 bln -source
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 10, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's Far EasTone to buy China Network Systems for $2.3 bln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley’s private equity division will buy cable TV operator China Network Systems (CNS) for $2.3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Friday.

Mobile phone operator Far Eastone and Morgan Stanley will buy CNS from private equity firm MBK Partners LP, the source said, declining to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

Yaling Lang, a spokeswoman for Far Eastone, said she could not confirm or deny that the deal was imminent.

Morgan Stanley and CNS could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White and J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.