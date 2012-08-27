FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Far East Hospitality up 6 pct vs IPO price in Singapore debut
August 27, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Far East Hospitality up 6 pct vs IPO price in Singapore debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Units of Far East Hospitality Trust rose more than 6 percent above the initial public offering price on their market debut on Monday, indicating healthy demand for dividend yield and exposure to Singapore’s buoyant tourism sector.

The trust, which owns hotels and serviced residences, raised S$717.6 million ($574.24 million) in the IPO, making it the second-largest Singapore offering this year after IHH Healthcare’s $2.1 billion.

By 2:03 p.m. (0603 GMT), Far East units rose as high as S$0.99, above the IPO price of S$0.93, which was at the top end of its indicative price range. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Eveline Danubrata)

