FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S'pore Far East Hospitality prices IPO at top end, may raise $575 mln-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

S'pore Far East Hospitality prices IPO at top end, may raise $575 mln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Far East Hospitality Trust, which owns hotels and serviced residences, priced its initial public offering at the top end of an indicative range, signalling strong demand for the offer that could raise S$717.6 million ($575.12 million), sources said.

Far East Hospitality plans to sell stapled securities at S$0.93 each, representing the top of the indicated S$0.86-S$0.93 range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“The demand is very very strong,” said one of the sources, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

According to a prospectus, the trust plans to sell 329.4 million stapled securities to institutional and public investors, and a total of 376.3 million units to cornerstone investors such as Aberdeen Asset Management and AIA Group .

The offering also has an over-allotment option of 65.9 million units.

DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint financial advisers, global coordinators and issue managers for the listing. ($1 = 1.2478 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.