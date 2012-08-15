UPDATE 1-Far East Hospitality prices Singapore IPO at top end

(Adds analyst comments, details)

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Far East Hospitality Trust is set to raise $575 million in an initial public offering after pricing it at the top end of an indicative range, sources said, making it the city state’s second-largest offering this year.

Far East, which owns hotels and serviced residences, drew strong demand from institutional investors attracted by its yield and exposure to Singapore’s buoyant tourism sector.

“It’s still a yield play in the market now. People are looking for something stable and anything beyond 5 percent looks attractive,” said Ong Kian Lin, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

The trust plans to sell stapled securities at S$0.93 each, representing the top of an indicated S$0.86-S$0.93 range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Stapled securities are two different types of securities sold together to investors as one.

Based on the offer price, Far East expects its distribution yield this year to be 6 percent, according to its prospectus. This compares with an average of 5.5 percent across Singapore real estate investment trusts.

The sector has risen 23.5 percent so far this year, outperforming the Straits Times Index’s 15 percent gain, as investors seek stable income in the midst of huge market volatility.

Far East plans to sell 329.4 million stapled securities to institutional and public investors and a total of 376.3 million units to cornerstone investors, such as Aberdeen Asset Management and AIA Group.

The offering also has an over-allotment option of 65.9 million units.

It will be Singapore’s second-largest offering this year after hospital operator IHH Healthcare , which listed in Singapore and Malaysia last month after raising $2.1 billion.

STRONG TOURISM

Far East Hospitality, which is backed by Singapore property developer Far East Organisation, has seven hotels including Orchard Parade in its portfolio and is expected to benefit from the city-state’s buoyant tourism sector.

“Tourism in Singapore, although it is slowing down, is still expected to be stable,” Ong said, adding he expects hotel occupancy to rise to 90 percent towards the end of the year, boosted by the Formula One Grand Prix in September and year-end holidays.

Hotel occupancy rates in Singapore averaged 86 percent in May and visitor arrivals in January-May were up 12 percent from a year earlier, according to the Singapore Tourism Board.

Some of Far East’s assets, such as Orchard Parade, have room for upgrading works, which will improve the trust’s overall distribution per unit in future, Ong said.

DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint financial advisers, global coordinators and issue managers for the listing. ($1 = 1.2478 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)