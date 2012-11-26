FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Straits Trading moves towards hotels exit
#Financials
November 26, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Singapore's Straits Trading moves towards hotels exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Straits Trading Co has signed non-binding agreements that may lead to the sale of most of its hotel operations to the Far East Organization property group, the companies said on Monday.

Two subsidiaries of Far East Organization aim to buy separate parts of Straits Trading’s hotels portfolio.

Straits Trading, which also has tin mining and property development businesses, said the planned sales would help it to focus on operating as a holding company.

Far East Hospitality Trust, which owns hotels and residential serviced apartments in Singapore, intends to buy the 298-room Rendezvous Grand Hotel Singapore, partnered by sister subsidiary Astor Properties.

Property firm Far East Orchard Ltd, meanwhile, aims to buy 50 percent stakes in three Australian hotels owned by Straits Trading.

None of the companies provided an indicative price for the mooted deals.

Straits Trading would subsequently hold a 20 percent stake in a hospitality management business that will be set up through the merger of the hotel management arms of Far East Organization and Straits Trading.

Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
