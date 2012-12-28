FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US lawmakers working on farm bill extension - source
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 11:05 PM / 5 years ago

US lawmakers working on farm bill extension - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate agriculture committees are working on a short-term extension to the expired U.S. farm bill, and hope to vote on the extension by Monday, the final day of 2012, a Congressional source said on Friday.

The proposed extension to legislation that expired in September would be for “some months” but less than a year, the source said.

If an extension is passed the United States would avoid reverting to 1949 “permanent law” and with it a potential spike in the retail price of milk.

