WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday said there is a “serious risk” the deeply-divided Congress will not complete work on a new five-year Farm Bill by year-end.

“There is a very serious risk that we might not get a farm bill done this year,” Vilsack said in a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Separately Vilsack warned he is “deeply concerned” that Brazil could retaliate if the United States did not make changes to its cotton program.