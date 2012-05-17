FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farmers Union wants extended review of 21-hr CME grain cycle
#Market News
May 17, 2012

Farmers Union wants extended review of 21-hr CME grain cycle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The National Farmers Union said on Thursday it was calling on U.S. regulators to institute a 30-day comment period on CME Group’s revised plan to extend electronic grain trading to 21 hours a day.

CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, pared back its plan to increase the trading cycle for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day from an originally envisioned 22 hours a day in response to criticism from grain groups. The markets currently trade 17 hours a day.

NFU’s objection was the first to the new plan.

“The public, especially farmers and others with an interest in fair and functional markets, would be well-served if the CFTC were to allow for further dialog,” said Roger Johnson, president of the group.

Pending CFTC approval, CME plans to implement 21-hour grain trading no later than June 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
