OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - Faroe Petroleum has drilled a dry well ten kilometres north of the Valhall field in the southern part of the North Sea offshore Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

Partners in the production licence 440S are operator Faroe Petroleum with a 40 percent stake, Dana Petroleum (20 percent), Lundin (18 percent), Norwegian Energy Company (12 percent) and Det Norske (10 percent).