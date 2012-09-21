FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faroe Petroleum buys stake in N Sea field, pipeline from Marubeni
September 21, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Faroe Petroleum buys stake in N Sea field, pipeline from Marubeni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British oil and gas explorer Faroe Petroleum Plc said it bought stakes in an oilfield and a pipeline system in the North Sea region from a unit of Marubeni Corp.

The company said the “headline” figure for the deal was $32 million, which would be reduced taking into account factors including working capital adjustments and sale of hydrocarbons from the East Foinaven field since the start of this year.

North Sea-focused Faroe bought a 10 percent non-operated interest in the field, operated by BP Plc and a 0.5 percent stake in the West of Shetland pipeline system from Marubeni Oil & Gas Ltd.

The consideration would be funded from the company’s existing resources.

The average rate of production from the East Foinaven field is about 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Faroe Petroleum’s shares, which have fallen 5 percent since the start of the year, closed at 150.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

