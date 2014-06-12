FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum proposes share placing to raise 45 mln stg
June 12, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum proposes share placing to raise 45 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Faroe Petroleum Plc :

* Proposed placing of new shares of 10 pence each in co in order to raise base proceeds of about 45 million pounds, with option for enlargement

* Placing is being conducted through a bookbuilding process, which will be launched immediately following this announcement and will be made available to new and existing eligible institutional investors.

* It is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings in placing shares will commence on 18 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
