UPDATE 1-New chairman of U.S. accounting standards body named

By Dena Aubin

April 23 (Reuters) - The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which writes accounting standards for U.S. businesses, has a new chairman, its parent organization said on Tuesday.

Russell Golden has been a member of FASB since 2010. He will replace Leslie Seidman, whose term will end on June 30, said the Financial Accounting Foundation, FASB’s parent, in a statement.

Golden will lead the board as it works to complete several major changes to U.S. accounting, including standards for leases, revenues and financial instruments.

The board has also been working to align U.S. accounting standards with international rules.

Golden, a former partner at accounting giant Deloitte & Touche LLP, also served for six years on the FASB staff. His term as chair will end in June 2017, when he will be eligible for another term of three years, the foundation said.