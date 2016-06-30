FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fashion meets technology at new Berlin exhibition
June 30, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

Fashion meets technology at new Berlin exhibition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German curators are encouraging the fashion and technology industries to merge by setting up "Fashion Fusion", a new exhibition offering innovative young designers cash prizes for the best high-tech apparel.

The team with the best design from across Europe will be awarded 20,000 euros ($22,000) by judges and invited to present a prototype at Berlin Fashion Week in January.

Some of the items on display at the Berlin exhibition included a yoga outfit that neutralises body odour and a dress with a string of lights and light-reflecting jewellery.

($1 = 0.9010 euros)

Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Patrick Johnston

