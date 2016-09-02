Berluti names designer Ackermann in bid to build fashion brand

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Berluti, the luxury shoe maker which parent LVMH is trying to turn into a fashion brand, has appointed French designer Haider Ackermann as creative director.

Berluti said 45-year old Ackermann, a respected stylist who created his own brand in 2003, will present his first collection at men's fashion week in Paris in January.

Citing sources close to the matter, Reuters had reported in July that Berluti was in talks to hire Ackermann to replace Alessandro Sartori who returned to previous employer Ermenegildo Zegna in February.

"This house represents for me the essence of what is luxury for man and I am inspired by the idea of joining it in this new adventure," Ackermann said in a statement.

Ackermann is coming to Berluti after LVMH sank an estimated 100 million euros ($112 million) or more into the brand in recent years, opening dozens of shops in strategic cities, holding glamorous events and expensive fashion shows and developing a fully fledged website.

On top of its trademark shiny shoes costing around 1,500 euros, Berluti sells leather goods, accessories and bespoke suits.

LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said at the group's half-year results in July that Berluti was still lossmaking and did not say when the group expected it to break even.

Analysts estimate Berluti generates around 150 million euros in annual revenue. Back in 2013, LVMH boss and controlling shareholder Bernard Arnault said he expected Berluti to become profitable in 2016.

Berluti is headed by Bernard's Arnault's oldest son Antoine. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)