CORRECTED-Actress Kerry Washington this year's best dressed woman -People magazine

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Actress Kerry Washington, who scored an Emmy nomination for her role in the ABC television drama “Scandal” is the “World’s Best Dressed Woman,” People magazine said on Wednesday.

Washington, 36, headed a list of style icons that included Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, singer-songwriter Solange Knowles and actresses Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Kate Bosworth.

“I don’t wear a lot of pants,” Washington said in a statement announcing the honor. “When I go somewhere I want to know I‘m going to be comfortable and I‘m dressed for the event.”

People magazine Executive Editor Elizabeth Sporkin praised Washington for her fashion sense.

“There has been a trend this year in lady-like fashion and I think she is almost single-handedly responsible for it,” Sporkin said in an interview.

Although Washington nabbed the best dressed title, Lawrence, the winner of this year’s best actress Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook” was cited as having the best high fashion style, and actress Jessica Chastain, the star of 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty” had the best red carpet style, according to People.

Solange Knowles got top marks for style risk-taking and confidence.

“She really does push the envelope,” said Sporkin. “No one else would even think of putting together the looks she wears. She always pulls it off.”

“Avatar” actress Zoe Saldana had the best denim style and actress Lily Collins was named the best for up-and-coming style.

The celebrity magazine compiled the list after getting input from its editors, its 42 million readers and fashion directors and bloggers.

Along with selecting the best dressed women, the magazine also looked back at fashion moments of the year, citing actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s haute punk mohawk headdress by designer Philip Treacy at the Met Ball in New York and first lady Michelle Obama’s bangs, which she has recently grown out.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was named best dressed last year.

The full list can be seen online at www.people.com/bestdressed and a special double issue of the magazine with the best and worst dressed of 2013 will be on newsstands on Friday. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Eric Walsh)