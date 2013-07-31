FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New mother Duchess of Cambridge makes best dressed list
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 7:48 PM / in 4 years

New mother Duchess of Cambridge makes best dressed list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, made Vanity Fair’s best dressed list for the fourth time since 2008, the magazine said on Wednesday, in an endorsement of her style choices leading up to the birth of her first child last week.

This year’s list, which does not rank its chosen style setters, includes China’s new first lady, Peng Liyuan, American actress Kerry Washington, singers Justin Timberlake and Beyonce, and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

When asked to name his favorite icon, Richards told the magazine, “Why should I ... I am one!”

The magazine also praised Miami Heat basketball player LeBron James, New York Rangers hockey goalie Henrik Lundqvist and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also made the list.

”The three athletes cite their style icons as “007 James Bond and Bruce Wayne; Frank Sinatra and Steve Jobs, respectively,” Vanity Fair said in a statement.

Actress Charlize Theron and Brooke Shields were among the Hollywood notables on the list, along with former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Spain’s Princess Letizia of Asturias and Sweden’s Princess Madeleine, who wore a Valentino ivory silk organdy and Chantilly lace gown for her 2013 wedding in Stockholm.

The magazine also named Ronan Farrow to the list. The writer and human-rights lawyer who is the son of director Woody Allen and actress Mia Farrow, said his style icon was another writer.

“Mark Twain, who knew his way around a three-piece suit,” he said.

The full list, which will be published in the September issue of the magazine, can be found at: here (Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by Eric Kelsey and David Storey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
