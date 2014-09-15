FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jean-Paul Gaultier to quit ready-to-wear
September 15, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Jean-Paul Gaultier to quit ready-to-wear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - French fashion house Jean-Paul Gaultier said on Monday it will no longer produce men’s and women’s ready-to-wear.

The house, controlled by Spanish perfume maker Puig, will concentrate on haute couture collections, perfume and various collaborations within the industry, it said in a statement.

Family-owned Puig, which makes perfume for fashion houses Prada and Commes des Garcons and owns fashion brands Carolina Herrera, Nina Ricci and Paco Rabanne, bought control in Jean-Paul Gaultier in 2011 from Hermes.

Jean-Paul Gaultier, one of the long-standing stars of French fashion alongside Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, opened the business in the early 1980s. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

