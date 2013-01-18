Fashion designer John Galliano starts comeback -Vogue

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Disgraced fashion designer John Galliano is making his return to the industry with a temporary residency at Oscar de la Renta’s studio in New York, Vogue magazine reported on Friday.

The British designer, who was fired by Dior in 2011 after he was caught on camera making anti-Semitic remarks in a Paris cafe, will spend the next three weeks with de la Renta as he prepares for his forthcoming New York Fashion Week show, a report on vogue.co.uk said.

“John and I have known each other for many years and I am a great admirer of his talent,” de la Renta was quoted by Vogue as saying.

Galliano’s sudden departure from the star position at one of the multi-billion dollar global fashion world’s most recognised labels shook the industry and left LVMH, Dior’s owner and a leading international luxury goods conglomerate, without a creative leader at its top couture brand for months.

Dior’s new lead designer, Raf Simons, presented his first ready-to-wear collection in Sept. 2012.

A French court handed out a 6,000-euro ($8,000) suspended fine to Galliano in 2011 after he was found guilty of anti-Semitic behaviour. Galliano said an addiction to drugs and drink had left him out of control.

“He has worked long and hard on his recovery and I am happy to give him the opportunity to reimmerse himself in the world of fashion and reacclimate in an environment where he has been so creative,” de la Renta told Vogue.

Since his Dior dismissal, Galliano, 52, has designed British model Kate Moss’s wedding dress and was mooted as the new creative director of the relaunched fashion label Schiaparelli in rumours that were quickly dismissed, Vogue reported.

Galliano is widely thought of as one of the most talented and creative names in fashion. His shows for his eponymous label and Dior were known for their drama and theatrical beauty.

“I am grateful to Oscar beyond words for inviting me to spend time with him in the familiar surroundings of a design studio,” Galliano was quoted as saying by Vogue. “His support and faith in me is humbling.”

Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman said she was also “delighted” by the news.

“Oscar de la Renta is the king of uptown style and John Galliano the prince of romantic glamour, so it should be a magical match,” she told Vogue. “I am delighted John’s returning to fashion.”