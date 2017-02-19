Winter mountain wonderland for Anya Hindmarch at London fashion week

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British designer Anya Hindmarch offered a colourful Scandinavian-inspired selection of women's accessories for next winter at London Fashion Week on Sunday, presenting a luxurious array of satchels, handbags, outerwear and shoes.

On a catwalk made to look like a snow-covered mountain, models wearing furry hats and goggle-like glasses descended from a peak carrying bags with colourful handwoven leather straps, structured backpacks as well as small purses.

The bags were adorned with an array of clipped-on decorations including colourful garlands, sparkly butterflies and layered hearts.

Hindmarch used suede, vegetable tanned leathers and long-haired shearling for her creations, which came in pinks, blues, mustard yellow, browns and grey.

Models were dressed in playful chunky knits over shorts or in wool and felt coats and capes with colourful furry collars or panels. Furry shawls were tied on top of some outfits.

"Autumn Winter 2017 explores the contrast between the romanticised notions of winter and wanderlust and the darker motifs found in Old Norse folklore," Hindmarch said in shownotes.

"This has been explored through modern interpretations of traditional leather craft techniques, including Scandinavian Kurbits and complex hand-woven leatherwork."

For footwear, Hindmarch paired embellished clogs with furry insides, sandals and creeper shoes with socks. There were also furry slippers on show.

On Saturday night, Italian fashion house Versace's Versus diffusion line presented a mix of leather jackets, skirts and slim trousers as well as looser sporty outfits.

Models wore cropped and padded jackets, knits bearing the brand's logo, A-line and wrap skirts, sheer and slit dresses. Zips adorned jackets, trousers and dresses in a line in mainly black and burgundy, with bursts of bright pink and blue.

"Fashion has the power to send out a message of hope and unity, especially to the new generation," designer Donatella Versace said in a statement. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Additional reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Mark Potter)