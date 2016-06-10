FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London kicks off menswear fashion week
June 10, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

London kicks off menswear fashion week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - London kicked off four days of menswear catwalk shows and presentations on Friday, with labels Topman Design and Barbour among the first to showcase their latest offerings for male wardrobes.

London Collections Men runs until Monday, with Joseph, House of Holland and Thomas Pink among the brands that will unveil their designs.

According to the British Fashion Council, the men’s clothing market grew by 4.1 percent last year to 14.1 billion pounds ($20.23 billion). ($1 = 0.6971 pounds) (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)

