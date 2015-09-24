Italian designer Molinari wants "Joie de Vivre" in Blugirl line

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian designer Anna Molinari slashed hemlines, pumped volume into sleeves and printed butterflies on tops and dresses for next spring in her “Joie de Vivre” Blugirl womenswear collection, shown on Thursday.

Models strutted down the catwalk in short feathered black dresses, crop tops, jumpsuits, and ruffled skirts cut to show off legs.

Molinari also teamed boxy butterfly-printed tops with “maillot de bain” (swimsuit) shorts as part of the spring/summer 2016 line.

The colourful butterfly print also featured on boxy long dresses as well as see-through short dresses. Satin-like tops had voluminous ruffle endings and were worn with slim trousers.

Asked about the ”Joie de Vivre“ theme, Molinari told Reuters: ”I want it because these are not very serene times.

“Like everyone else in the world, I want there to be a bit of happiness, joy and serenity.”

All outfits were accessorised with golden belts, earrings, bracelets and necklaces reading “ANNA”, the designer’s first name. Sandals in brown and gold were either flat or high-heeled.

Molinari used a palette of white, cream, mustard yellow, cocoa and black with dabs of fuchsia pink. Sequined T-shirt dresses had blue and white or green and white stripes. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Andrew Roche)