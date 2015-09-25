Emporio Armani presents breezy line for next spring

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italian designer Giorgio Armani presented fluid silhouettes and overlapping layers in shades of pink inspired by a “summer breeze” on Friday as he showed next spring’s Emporio Armani collection for women at Milan Fashion Week.

Armani, who celebrates four decades in fashion this year, sent out his first models in grey coats and patterned trousers but dabs of pink such as a T-shirt with a smiling emoticon offered a hint of the colours to come.

The 81-year old designer, nicknamed “King Giorgio” in Italy, paired collared and round-neck jackets with shorts and blazers with cigarette trousers in his spring/summer 2016 show.

Capri pants were light and airy and finished with thick buckles mid-calf. Tops, dresses and jackets had asymmetrical cuts that emphasised their fluidity.

Armani is known for his clean cut and elegant collections.

Tops and jackets were ribbed and he added flower and petal appliqués onto dresses. Some designs were slashed on the hips.

Most of the line came in rosy colours with dabs of cinnamon, blue-grey and dark orange also seen.

The designer presented long chiffon tops over trousers, continuing a trend of see-through clothing seen at several Milan fashion shows this week.

Models wore small neck scarves and transparent as well peep-toe booties. They carried bowling bags and summer hats. Jewellery was chunky.

Armani will show his main Giorgio Armani line on Monday. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Catherine Evans)