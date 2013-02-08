Tailored looks get fresh update on New York fashion runways

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tailored clothes for fall and winter are turning away from the traditional as designers at New York’s Fashion Week add twists and tucks to give time-honored looks an up-to-date image.

Sleek wool topcoats and jackets took center stage at Friday’s show by Yigal Azrouel, among the designers showing their latest collections during the city’s semi-annual fashion extravaganza.

Nearly 100 designers are showing at the official Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center, while others are showing at an array of venues around the city.

The Israeli-born Azrouel, who is based in New York and has been showing his line at Fashion Week for more than a decade, gave his tailored looks a kick by slicing the sleeves and slashing the backs with sparkling silver accent zippers.

Kenneth Cole, absent from New York’s Fashion Week for seven years, made his return with layers of tailored vests, tunics and blazers.

Cole’s slouchy pleated trousers were tucked into knee-high boots, and sleeves slipped into wide, elbow-length industrial-inspired leather gloves.

Colors were rich and dark at Azrouel and Cole - both designers stuck largely to jet black, deep burgundy, slate gray and warm oak brown.

Designer Chadwick Bell hewed to deep tones of plum, midnight blue, emerald green and pearl gray as well in his straight slit skirts, boxy jackets and loose-fitting trousers.

But the New York-based Bell made severe knee-length dresses eye-catching with intricate folds and tucks and lightened his somber line with a dash of orange.

Orange made a splash at the show by Sally LaPointe, who used the bright hue, along with pink, as an accent against deep blues, black, beige and grays.

The New York-based LaPointe sneaked in skin-revealing cutouts at the waist of her dresses, topped with boxy jackets with oversized sleeves.

Fashion Week continues through Thursday with shows by Diane von Furstenberg, Tracy Reese, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.