10 months ago
Models strut down Paris runway in chocolate creations
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 28, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

Models strut down Paris runway in chocolate creations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Models sashayed down a runway wearing gowns and corset dresses adorned with chocolate to kick off Paris' annual Salon du Chocolat fair, where chocolatiers faced the challenge of stopping their creations from melting on the catwalk.

Actresses, dancers, and two former Miss France winners emerged in outfits that included a silver tutu studded with chocolates and another embellished with chocolate stars, all designed as a collaboration between stylists and chocolatiers.

"The difficulties we find with a dress made of chocolate are always about contact with the body, which has a temperature of 37 degrees," said French chocolatier Joel Patouillard. "Chocolate melts at 30 degrees, so it is quite simple: chocolate must absolutely not touch the body."

The fair opens to the public on Friday, featuring truffles and chocolate fountains along with a chocolate construction of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
