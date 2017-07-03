* Fashion show pays homage to founder Christian Dior
* Haute Couture division sales growing by double-digits -CEO
* CEO sees "greater confidence" in France post-Macron
election
By Pascale Denis
PARIS, July 3 French fashion house Christian
Dior marked its 70th anniversary on Monday with a show staged
outside the Invalides museum in Paris and inspired by its
founder's travels around the world.
On a fern-lined catwalk dotted with wooden lions and
giraffes, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the brand's
Autumn-Winter 2017/18 haute couture collection, revisiting the
iconic "Bar" Jacket and grey skirt suits with a 1950s feel.
"Christian Dior travelled across the world since 1947. This
time we made the five continents come to Paris," Dior CEO and
Chairman Sidney Toledano told Reuters after the show.
Christian Dior is one of the world's biggest and most famous
fashion brands, worn by film legends from Grace Kelly and
Elizabeth Taylor to more recent stars such as Jennifer Lawrence,
Natalie Portman and singer Rihanna.
Chiuri was named as its first female creative director in
July 2016 as Dior sought to connect with younger consumers and
boost sales hit by the global luxury spending downturn and
growing appetite for smaller and more local brands.
Monday's show presented her second Haute Couture collection
for Dior, which she joined from Valentino.
Toledano said his new creative director had attracted and
younger clients from Asia, where demand for luxury goods is
picking up, while retaining existing customers.
In France, he said, the election of President Emmanuel
Macron is creating "greater confidence" and "an extremely
positive spirit".
French consumers splurged on new cars, smartphones and
perfumes in May, the month Macron won the presidency. Their
increased willingness to spend bodes well for growth in the
second quarter, national statistics institute ISEE said last
week.
Like its peers LVMH, Gucci or Hermes
, Dior is benefiting from higher spending in Asia and a
return of tourists to Europe.
Toledano said sales growth at Christian Dior Haute Couture
and Maison Christian Dior as a whole was in the double-digits in
the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Christian Dior is also
taking over Les Arts Decoratifs museum in Paris for a lavish
retrospective from July 5 to Jan. 7, featuring over 300 dresses
from the house founder and the six designers who succeeded him.
Christian Dior himself died in 1957, and the fashion house
has since been headed by famous names including Yves Saint
Laurent and John Galliano.
With nearly 200 stores in over 60 countries, Dior had 2016
sales of 1.94 billion euros. Its operating margin rose to 13.1
percent in 2016 from 12.8 pct in 2015.
