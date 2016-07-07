FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Colourful and theatrical at Maison Margiela haute couture show
July 7, 2016

Colourful and theatrical at Maison Margiela haute couture show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Fashion house Maison Margiela put on a colourful and eclectic show at Paris haute couture week on Wednesday, with creative director John Galliano sending models down the catwalk in a Napoleonic-style hat and upside-down jacket.

The bold designs included thigh-high boots, puffed up dresses and skirts and deconstructed coats for the autumn/winter "Artisanal collection".

British designer Galliano is widely regarded as one of the most flamboyant and successful fashion minds of his generation, but was fired by Dior in 2011 after he was caught on camera making anti-Semitic remarks in public.

The designer joined Maison Margiela in 2014. (Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
