British Vogue celebrates 100 years with glitzy London party
May 24, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

British Vogue celebrates 100 years with glitzy London party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Models, designers, Hollywood actresses and reality television stars came together to celebrate 100 years of British Vogue on Monday night at a glamorous party dedicated to the fashion magazine.

Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian West, Kate Moss and Giorgio Armani were among celebrities attending the gala dinner in London.

British Vogue was created in 1916 when World War One halted shipments of American Vogue. Publisher Conde Nast then allowed for a British edition of the magazine.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

