BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark Q3 EBIT up to DKK 13.4 mln
October 29, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark Q3 EBIT up to DKK 13.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S

* Q3 rental income 18.3 million Danish crowns versus 19.9 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT profit 13.4 million crowns versus loss 56.7 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 8.5 million crowns versus loss 61.2 million crowns

* Says downgrades 2014 guidance

* Says for FY 2014 expects an operating profit before value adjustments, financial items and tax of around 40 million crowns

* Previous 2014 operating profit before value adjustments, financial items and tax guidance was of 42 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
