FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fast Retailing to issue over $810 mln in bonds in coming months -DealWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Fast Retailing to issue over $810 mln in bonds in coming months -DealWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Ltd plans to issue over 100 billion yen ($810 million) in debt in the coming months, DealWatch reported on Monday, in the first bond issuance by the owner of casual clothing brand Uniqlo.

Citing market sources, DealWatch said the fundraising could take place as early as this year, which would make it one of the biggest debt issuances in Japan in 2015. Fast Retailing applied in late October to issue up to 250 billion yen in bonds.

A company official did not confirm the plans but said it wanted to issue the bonds “as soon as possible”. ($1 = 123.2400 yen) (Reporting by Yasunori Fukui; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.